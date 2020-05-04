IPMAN to clampdown on transporters of adulterated products

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has set up a monitoring team to curb movement of adulterated products by tanker drivers across the country.

This was disclosed on Monday by its President, Mr Chinedu Okoronkwo, who said that the move was part of its efforts to restore sanity to Nigeria’s petroleum sector stressing that the adulterated products were usually gotten from vandalised petroleum pipelines.

He said: “Tanker drivers are one of the major problems in the industry, because without them, these nefarious activities will not be possible.

“Sometime ago, we visited President Muhammadu Buhari and he told us that our members were not doing the right thing in checkmating crude oil theft.

”So when we went back, we discovered that what the president was saying was right and that some of them were carrying adulterated products and products from illegal refineries.

“That is why we decided to set up the monitoring team to check these products, especially where they are coming from and where they are going.”

According to him, most of the tanker drivers are now aware of the strategic places stationed to monitor their movement.

He said, however, that the move was still being resisted by some persons for selfish purposes, when all hands should be on deck to move the petroleum sector forward.

“This team has come to stay because we want to be able to monitor the activities of our members and expose those who are engaging in illegal activities.

“We don’t want our members involved in things that negatively affect Nigeria’s economy and our environment, ” he said. (NAN)

