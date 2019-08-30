IPCR opens dialogue on domestication of UN resolution on youths

ADVERTISEMENT

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) said it has begun the process to domesticate the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2250 on youth, peace and security in Nigeria.

The Director General of IPCR, Professor Bakut T. Bakut said this yesterday at a one-day stakeholders’ conference on UNSCR 2250 in Abuja in conjunction with the Centre for Sustainable Development and Education in Africa (CSDEA).

Bakut noted that, “Perhaps the youths are protesting that four years down the line when the United Nations adopted Resolution 2250 on youth, peace and security on the recognition of the role of the youth in maintenance and promotion of international peace and security, we have not seen much of anything significant to have been done, particularly in Nigeria.”

He however urged the youths to stop the protest as the government has begun the national process that will ensure that they are also mainstreamed into what is required to attain global peace.

On his part, the representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Isaack Otieno, a Kenyan, said the result of the 2019 general elections in Nigeria and the recent appointment of cabinet members have not reflected the representation of the youths in governance as envisaged by the UNSCR 2250.

The executive director of CSDEA, Theophilus Ekpon called for the harnessing of potentials of young people in Nigeria for the actualisation of peace and security as outlined by the UNSCR 2250.

