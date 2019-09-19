IPAC wants SIECs scrapped

ADVERTISEMENT

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has called for immediate scrapping of State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs), describing them as appendages of state governments and a threat to democracy.

IPAC President Peter Ameh made the call on Wednesday in Abuja at a press briefing after a meeting of the council.

According to him, with the presence of SIEC, there could never be free, fair and credible elections at the local government levels.

Ameh, who is also the national chairman of the Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA), said that state governors had hijacked SIECs and used them in their own favour and the favour of their parties against the growth of robust opposition in the states and growth of smaller parties and the grassroots. He said the situation had stifled development at the ward and local government levels.

“IPAC makes a bold declaration today and without mincing any words, that the SIECs are the greatest democratic fraud foisted on our electoral democracy. This is the major reason we stress that the conduct of local government elections becomes the responsibility of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). This is because from the conduct of state elections by SIECs thus far, it is impossible to get a free, fair and credible election under the existing arrangement. The current system encourages massive rigging because SIECs are under the wills and caprices of the state governments and the political party in power in each state across Nigeria,” he said.

