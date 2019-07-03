IPAC threatens boycott of Niger LG poll

ADVERTISEMENT

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has threatened to withdraw from the local government election slated for July 31 in Niger State over unresolved issues.

Addressing newsmen, yesterday in Minna, its chairman, Malam Mamman Garba faulted the timing of the poll which came not only at a time Muslim pilgrims would be performing religious rites in Saudi Arabia but also during the rainy season.

Garba said the council also frowned at the administrative charges of N100,000 and N20,000 imposed on those vying for the positions of chairman and councillor respectively.

It called for the complete removal of the charges as doing so would ensure the participation of many political parties and emergence of popular as well as credible candidates.

It equally called for the waiver of the issue of tax clearance as condition for participation of prospective candidates in the poll so as to give room for fair play and wider participation in the process.

It warned that failure to address the misgivings would force it to withdraw its members from all activities leading to the election.

