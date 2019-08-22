IPAC set to elect new leaders

ADVERTISEMENT

Twenty- two candidates from various political parties in the country have entered the race for the election of national officers of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) fixed for Tuesday next week in Abuja.

The incumbent president of the council and National Chairman of the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA), Chief Peter Ameh is among those who have been screened to contest in the election.

Another aspirant for the office of the vice president of IPAC, who was screened yesterday, was Mrs. Chika Ibeneme of the Mass Action Joint Alliance (MAJA).

IPAC is a body set up to interface with all political parties in the country with a view to ensuring harmonious existence of the parties and resolving inter party rifts when necessary.

The tenure of its leadership is one year and occupants of the offices were permitted to seek for re-election for a second term.

The chairman of the electoral committee charged with conducting the elections, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, said that his 11-man committee had started screening the candidates to ensure that only eligible ones were allowed to participate during the Tuesday’s election.

Abdulsalam who is also the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), said that election will be conducted in strict adherence to the code of conduct of IPAC.

