IPAC revises code of conduct for political parties in Nigeria

The Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC) has launched the revised Code of Conduct for political parties in Nigeria.

Speaking on Wednesday at the event in collaboration with the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, the National Chairman of IPAC Peter Ameh said the revised 2019 code of conduct was necessary to prioritize areas that needed adequate attention in order to give it the international outlook required.

He noted that the revised code of conduct would “bring about an IPAC which functions under properly set rules, under which member political parties can do their bits to grow a cohesive environment despite opposing views and ideologies.”

He said the review committee made up of twenty-nine members across all political parties in Nigeria came up with three new major principles to govern the council among other revised code.

“The new document have provided a new national gender policy adviser, a director for people living with disabilities, has given 35% where tenable to all women members and to all elective positions in the council.

On her part, Antonia Simbine, National Commissioner at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) called on IPAC to ensure its objective contributes to sustainable development and democratic sustenance in the Nigerian polity whether at national or state level.

She said the code of conduct should help to strengthen IPAC with the hope that individuals parties that make up IPAC continue to improve.

“Admittedly there are several new and positive issues that have been raised in the revised code of conduct.

“The code of conduct would guide the way politics is run and it will keep people in check to ensure that people rise up to their responsibility,” she added.

The Chairman of the Review committee, Dr Emeka Okengwu noted that all registered political parties are enchained by IPAC’s code of conducts.

He therefore stressed that disciplinary actions will be taken on any political party that violets the new rules.

He further explained that IPAC is neither partisan nor aligned to any political party.

