IOC president Bach arrives, wishes Team Nigeria success at Tokyo 2020

The President of the International Olympics Committee, Mr Thomas Bach on Wednesday arrived Nigeria on a two-day visit and inspection tour.

He was received on arrival at the International wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe international Airport by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, Nigeria IOC member, Habu Gumel, several Presidents of the Sporting Federations and other members of the Nigeria sporting family.

The IOC president was accompanied by the President of Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), Mr Mustapha Berraf and other IOC officials.

Speaking with journalists at the arrival section of the airport, the ninth IOC president expressed his happiness at visiting Nigeria.

“I will be meeting with the government and the Olympic Committee. To meet also with the Nigerian Athletes, and to wish them luck during the qualification and participation in the Olympics Games, Tokyo 2020.

“I learnt that I will also visit a school where the Olympic value is been promoted. So, it is a very rich program and I am really looking forward to the Nigerian hospitality,” he said.

The Minister of sports welcomed the former member of the German Olympic Sports Confederation Executive Board to Nigeria.

“Nigeria welcomes Mr Thomas Bach, the President of International Olympic Committee, the ANOCA president, Mr Berraf and the entire team.

“The next two days will be exciting as we have lined up a number of activities. One of the most important is the commissioning of the ANOCA headquarters, the Olympic headquarters for Africa,” he said.

