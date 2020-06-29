‘Investors showing interest in Igbeti marble’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Executive Chairman of the Oyo State Solid Minerals Development Agency, Mr. Abiodun Oni, has stated that the marble industry in Igbeti will spring back to life within the next few months, as investors have already begun to show interest in developing the industry.

Oni, who stated this after a Board meeting of the Nigeria Marble Mining Company, added that the state has gone far in trying to get investors for the mining sector in the state.

He noted that a couple of investors had already shown interest in developing the Igbeti marble.

A statement signed by the Special Assistant (Print Media) to Governor Seyi Makinde, Moses Alao, quoted Oni, who doubles as the chairman of the Nigeria Marble Mining Company (NMMC) Board, as saying that the Board was able to come up with a couple of resolutions on how to move the company forward and that all stakeholders will be proud of the process.

He said: “What we have done is that we have worked up to a certain point with those investors. We have engaged them to a reasonable point and are awaiting the Board of the Marble company to be inaugurated.

“Now that we have inaugurated it, we will move forward with the engagement with those investors and bring them on board to continue further discussions with the Board.

“Then we can conclude on what we are doing. Hopefully, within the next quarter, we should be able to have something reasonable on ground.”

The meeting was attended by some of the members of the Board, including the Oyo State Commissioner for Energy Resources, Mr. Seun Asamu; the representative of Igbeti community, Chief Jacob Adetoro; representative of the Asamu family and the chairman of Olorunsogo Local Government, among others.

