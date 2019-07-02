Investors lose N155bn to start new month on negative

ADVERTISEMENT

Trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange closed negative as investors lost N155.2bn which saw market capitalisation decrease to N13.tn.

The All-Share Index (ASI) shed 1.2% to settle at 29,614.61 points while year to date (YTD) loss worsened to -5.8%.

ADVERTISEMENT

The negative performance can be attributed to profit-taking in GUARANTY (-7.0%), DANGCEM (-1.6%) and NIGERIAN BREWERIES(-4.8%).

Activity level waned as volume and value traded fell 56.7% and 78.9% to 107.4m units and N1.1bn respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

TRANSCORP (21.9m units), FBNH (12.4m units) and ZENITHBANK (8.5m units) were the top traded stocks by volume while GUARANTY(N232.6m), ZENITHBANK (N168.6m) and GUINNESS (N84.8m) led by value.

Performance across sectors was mixed as 3 of the 6 indices recorded gains. The Oil & Gas index, up 0.5%, led gainers as MOBIL and FORTE appreciated 2.9% and 0.8% respectively.

Analysts at afrinvest said: “We expect a mixed performance this week as investors take caution in selecting stocks ahead of H2:2019 earnings releases.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App