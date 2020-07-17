Investors gain N12.6bn on blue-chip stocks’ performance

ADVERTISEMENT

The stock market sustained previous day’s positive performance as gains in MTNN (+2.6 percent), Airtel Africa (+2.4 percent) and Guaranty Trust Bank (+2.3 percent) drove the benchmark index up 82bps to settle at 24,330.06 points.

Consequently, investors gained N12.6bn as market capitalisation advanced to N12.7tn while year to date loss moderated to -9.4 percent.

Activity level waned as average volume and value traded declined by 0.4 percent and 43.9 percent to 207.4m units and N1.0bn respectively.

The top traded stocks by volume were Sterling (60.1m units), FBNH (20.7m units) and Japaul Oil (17.3m units) while Airtel (N104.7m), FBNH (N103.4m) and Guaranty (N85.3m) led by value.

Performance across sectors under our coverage was mixed as 3 of 6 indices advanced, 2 declined while the Industrial Goods index closed flat.

The AFR-ICT (+2.5 percent) and Banking (+1.0 percent) indices gained the most, due to buying interest in MTNN (+2.6 percent), Airtel (+2.4 percent) and Guaranty (+2.3 percent).

Similarly, price appreciation in WAPIC (+0.9 percent) and Prestige (+0.8 percent) drove gains in the Insurance index (+0.1 percent).

On the flip side, the Consumer Goods (-0.5 percent) and Oil & Gas (-0.3 percent) indices depreciated, due to sell-offs in Unilever (-5.9 percent), Flour Mill (-5.0 percent) and OANDO (-3.0 percent).

Investor sentiment as measured by market breadth rose to 1.1x from the 0.7x recorded in the previous session as 17 stocks advanced against the 16 decliners.

The top gainers were IKEJA Hotel (+9.8 percent), PRESCO (+9.3 percent) and Cadbury (+7.4 percent) while NAHCO (-9.2 percent), Unity Bank (-8.2 percent) and ETI (-7.4 percent) lost the most

Related

Download Daily Trust News App