Investors gain N1.3bn despite bearish trend

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite four consecutive losses during the week, the local stock market closed on a bullish note as buying interest in Airtel Africa (+10.0 per cent), ABC Transport (+9.8 per cent) and Nestlé (+9.6 per cent) supported overall performance.

Consequently, the NSE All-Share Index closed in the green, rising 1bp week-on-week (w/w) to settle at 24,829.02 points.

Similarly, year-to-date return moderated to -7.5 per cent and market capitalisation rose N1.2bn w/w to close at N13.0tn.

Activity level waned as average volume and value traded declined 29.6 per cent and 15.4 per cent to 147.9m units and N1.7bn respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App