Investment tribunal dismisses union’s claim of labour crisis

ADVERTISEMENT

The Investment and Security Tribunal (IST) has said that the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Technicians, Entertainment and Recreational Employees (AUPCTRE) should strictly keep off from them in their best interest.

This resulted following the recent SOS which was written to President Buhari by one Mr. Benjamin Anthony who is the national president AUPCTRE.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director Corporate Communications Kenneth Ezea made this known in a press statement copies of which were made available to newsmen.

Speaking, Kenneth who expressed dismay noted that they have read stories (SOS) written by Mr. Benjamin Anthony to the President to “step in and resolve the crisis rocking Investments and Securities Tribunal.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The said Benjamin Anthony also made other untenable and invalid claims about the Tribunal and its Chairman/CEO which we wish to correct for the proper guidance of the members of the public,” he said.

He stated that “On May 21, 2019, the National Industrial Court (NIC) resolved a case between the AUPCTRE and the tribunal and in its judgment given by Justice Sanusi Kado ruled that AUPCTRE is not the legal trade union to represent members of staff of IST.

He added that “The court also restrained the officers of AUPCTRE from parading themselves as representatives of IST staff while directing management “not to interfere with the staff in choosing to join appropriate union within the jurisdictional scope of the industry to which they belong” which is the judiciary.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App