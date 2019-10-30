INVESTIGATION: FG’s N3.4bn solar power grids rot in Abuja, Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT
Failed solar power plant in Pakau, Kaduna State
Adamu Ibrahim operates a provision shop in Durumi-Mpape, near Maitama in Abuja. His shop was one of those that benefited from free solar power in 2014 when Operation Light Up Rural Nigeria (OLRN) came up. Three years after, Ibrahim said the solar power had failed and that he had reverted to spending heavily on fuelling…
This content is for subscribers only. You can subscribe for as low as ₦12 per day
