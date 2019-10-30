  1. Home
  2. Exclusive
  3. Exclusive Stories
  4. INVESTIGATION: FG’s N3.4bn solar power grids rot in Abuja, Kaduna
ADVERTISEMENT

INVESTIGATION: FG’s N3.4bn solar power grids rot in Abuja, Kaduna

By Simon Echewofun Sunday Published Date
Failed solar power plant in Pakau, Kaduna State

Adamu Ibrahim operates a provision shop in Durumi-Mpape, near Maitama in Abuja. His shop was one of those that benefited from free solar power in 2014 when Operation Light Up Rural Nigeria (OLRN) came up. Three years after, Ibrahim said the solar power had failed and that he had reverted to spending heavily on fuelling…

This content is for subscribers only. You can subscribe for as low as ₦12 per day

ADVERTISEMENT

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.