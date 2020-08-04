Investigate traditional rulers in banditry prone areas, Sen Gobir urges FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman, Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir has called for a thorough investigation to ascertain the role being played by some traditional rulers in aggravating security situation in their domains.

Speaking on the activities of bandits in his senatorial district of Sokoto-east, Gobir said some of the traditional rulers were to be blamed for the attacks in their areas.

“I quite agree, the traditional rulers in these areas, some of them are to blame. I am in the opinion that every traditional leader in these areas to be investigated, particularly where there is banditry.

“The government should investigate and find out if there is any role they play and then punish the culprits among them, because we cannot put all the blames on government,” he stated

He noted that “Government is doing what it is doing and somebody is there sabotaging its efforts, therefore we have to find out who is that person,” he said

Gobir who was fielding questions from newsmen at his Sokoto’s residence said he was not in support of any negotiation with bandits.

According to Gobir, “You can negotiate with secessionists, why because he was looking for the betterment of his own people. But these guys are just killing people for no reason”

Gobir said that he never envisaged such killings in the north, particularly in Sokoto state which “is so religious and morally inclined”

He expressed fear that the killing could lead to hunger in the country because farmers were afraid to go back to farm.

On the their resolution that the Service Chiefs must go, he said they still stand on it because “we want a Nigeria where everybody can be peaceful; where people can wake up and move to Abuja without escort and reach there safely”.

He commended the military for the successes being recorded in the fight against banditry and urged them to sustain the tempo.

