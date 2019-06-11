Intrigues as Senate president, House speaker emerge today

ADVERTISEMENT

Buhari to APC members: Respect party’s decision

PDP strategises against ruling party’s candidates

Presiding officers for both chambers of the National Assembly will emerge today during the inauguration of the 9th Assembly.

Ahead of the inauguration, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday held meetings with members-elect to push their respective positions.

The APC tried to ensure that all its anointed candidates for the positions of Senate President, House Speaker, Deputy Senate President and Deputy Speaker emerge victorious.

The APC had endorsed Senator Ahmad Lawan (APC, Yobe) for the post of Senate president and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for deputy Senate president.

The party also endorsed Femi Gbajabiamila and Mohammed Idris Wase for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Reps respectively.

On the other hand, the PDP, through some of its governors, made last minute moves to frustrate the emergence of the APC candidates.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, last night, attended a meeting of the APC National Working Committee (NWC), APC governors and APC National Assembly Caucus in Abuja.

The meeting was reportedly convened to thrash out issues regarding the presiding officer positions.

The meeting which started by 9.30pm at the Ladi Kwali Hall, Sheraton Hotel, Abuja lasted till 10:30pm.

Also in attendance were the APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole, and Governors Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) and Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna).

A source told Daily Trust that President Buhari appealed to the APC lawmakers-elect to respect the party’s position.

“The president said he wants to retire well, and that he wants Nigerians to be happy with him at the end of his second tenure. To do that, he said, he needs the support of the National Assembly, and for that to happen, we have to support the party’s position,” the source said.

Another source at the meeting said: “The president was emphatic about party supremacy. He said we should all respect the party’s decision on the presiding officers. And the message resonated well with us all.”

Ndume, Bago absent at meeting

It was learnt that both Ndume and Bago did not attend last night’s meeting with Buhari.‎

A separate meeting with the National Assembly members-elect convened by the National Working Committee (NWC) earlier held at the same venue.

Senators-elect Ali Ndume, who is challenging Lawan, Francis Alimikhena, Kabiru Gaya, Orji Uzor Kalu who were in the race for the post deputy Senate president, as well as Rep Umar Bago, who is challenging Gbajabiamila for the Speakership position, were absent at the meeting.

Speaking on the outcome of the meeting, the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, said majority of the challengers of the party’s endorsed candidates had agreed to step down.

Oshiomhole said the party was still discussing with Senator Ndume to accept the decision of the party in the national interest and as a sign of respect for President Buhari.

Oshiomhole said “We are very proud that a lot of APC senators and members of the House of Representatives decided to step down and accept the party position despite the fact that they are eminently qualified for any of these positions.

“They have all decided to step down in order to preserve the unity of the APC.

“We want to appreciate Distinguished Senator Goje who voluntarily stepped down for Senator Lawan.

“I had a conversation with Senator Alimikhena who also assured me that he is stepping down for Senator Omo-Agege as Deputy Senate president.

“We have Mrs Onyejeocha Nkiru who stepped down for Gbajabiamila and others stepping down for Hon. Wase for the position of Deputy Speaker.

“We also have Hon. Namdas who also offered to step down and Hon. Babangida Ibrahim also stepped down.

“Hon. Odebunmi also stepped down. Senator Boroffice also stepped down for the position of Deputy Senate President. Hon. Yusuf Buba also stepped down.

“We are also particularly appreciative of the role that was played by all the APC governors. We have had conversation and are all unanimous on these gentlemen as the APC candidates for these positions,” he said.

“For now, we are still trying to talk to Senator Ali Ndume and I believe that he is a democrat and understands that in democracy, it is important that you listen to the voice of the majority and accept the decision of the majority. It is all about sacrifice.

“I don’t know of anybody who has been elected into the Senate who is not qualified to be Senate President and the Senators are equal.

“I believe that my dear friend, Senator Ali Ndume will not be a lone ranger and will abide by the decision of the party and will respect our overall leader who is the President of the country.

“So, I don’t have any fear and I believe that Senator Ndume will abide by the decision of the majority,” he added.

PDP strategises against APC candidates

Daily Trust learnt that governors under the umbrella of PDP met with both senators-elect and members-elect of their party in Abuja and asked them to back candidates other than Lawan and Gbajabiamila.

But the PDP governors were said to have met subtle resistance from their ‎lawmakers-elect, who have made up their minds.

A PDP lawmaker told Daily Trust in Abuja yesterday that the PDP governors at the meeting with reps-elect asked them to vote for Bago as speaker.

However, the lawmaker said the meeting ‎did not yield fruitful results as majority of them were not in tune with the position taken by their leaders.

Another source told Daily Trust last night that few of the PDP governors were indifferent about the National Assembly leadership contest, while few others subtly support the candidature of Lawan and Gbajabiamila.

Some of the PDP governors present at the meeting were Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Emeka Ihedjoha (Imo), Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and the Deputy Governor of Bauchi State Baba Tella. Also, former Speaker Yakubu Dogara and the PDP BoT chairman Senator Walid Jibrin were present.

