This series will be divided into three subseries. The first of the three subseries will focus on the different stages of interview preparation; such as appropriate dressing and research on the organization, role or job description. The second subseries will explore in more detail typical questions, their answers and questions for the employer at the interview stage, while the third and concluding part of the subseries will explore offer letter and acceptance.

We must understand that every company has its distinct hiring process, from the mode of job advertisements to screening, testing systems, interview stages, offer letter issuance& acceptance, and induction. Therefore, there are various ways of inviting shortlisted candidates to interviews which include; phone calls, emails and text messages. Once the candidate or prospective employee has been invited, he is to start preparing for the interview stage.

Typically, most firms organize about three different person to person interviews (between interviewee, i.e., the prospective employee and the interviewer or panel of interviewers), before a formal letter is issued to the prospective employee. The 1st set of interviews is usually held so the future colleagues of the prospective employee (in the department with the vacancy) can assess if his skills match what they require and if he has an understanding of the job. In the next set of interviews, the prospective employee will be interviewed by middle to senior management so they can further assess the individual, gather additional information which can assist in their recommendation to hire, not to hire, or keep in view. The final set of interviews is usually held with the decision-makers for that hiring level. These could be executive management, departmental or group heads, etc. At this stage, the interviewers will act based on the recommendation from the earlier panels and assess the individual to have a feel of prospect’s mission, vision, values, etc and see how these align with those of the company.

Preparation stage

Once, the prospective employee has been invited for an interview at the company, he needs to do the following:

1) Research the job role and description: the individual needs to read and understand the job role, its requirements and job description. Then he needs to assess his skills, attributes and experience (if any) and identify the relevant ones to the job role, so he can discuss these confidently at the interview sessions. This part of the preparation stage also provides the individual with the opportunity to research on any of the job requirements that he may need more clarification on, so he is discussing from a position of knowledge, whilst at the interview. He is also expected to research on the salary for that role, so he’ll ascertain if the job will compensate adequately or otherwise.

2) Research the organization: the individual needs to understand the nature of business the organization is into, understand the organizations’ core values, mission and vision statements. These will be typically available on the company’s website. He can also ask his family, friends, etc., for links to anyone that works at the organization, so they can share additional information with him. This stage is very critical as well because, during interview discussions, the interviewers would be delighted at the expression of interest in their company. Further, it allows the individual to ask questions about the company he may have been unable to get answers to, whilst researching the company.

3) Prepare documents required for the interview: the interview may call for some hard documents. Some of the basic ones include your CV, cover letter, credentials and passport photograph. A Fashion house may want to see your portfolio of designs if the vacancy is for a fashion designer at a fashion house.

4) Practise anticipated interview questions: the individual can research typical interview questions per industry, their responses to them and practise. He should try to get help with this and attempt to re-enact an interview session, with him as the interviewee and a friend or family member as the interviewer. This is necessary, so he has an idea of what to expect at the interview. Some of the commonly asked questions at interviews include:

As practice makes perfect, if he has practised a few times, he’ll be confident at the interview, and this will reflect in his responses and body language at the interview.

5) Dressing for the interview: the interviewer is expected to be properly dressed and groomed for the interview. Dress as it’s done in your industry of choice. Your clothes should be clean, neatly pressed and should project a positive image of you. Your hair should also be reasonably styled, as you want to be taken seriously. Further, your accessories and make up (if any), should be kept to a minimum.

6) Interview dos and don’ts: at the start of the interview, the individual is expected to greet the interviewer formally. Further, he is expected to listen attentively, understand the question, so he can respond accordingly. He is expected to be reasonably relaxed and maintain eye contact with his interviewer(s). At the point, where he is asked if he has any questions, he is expected to ask relevant, engaging questions at this time. He needs to try to impress the interviewer(s) with his questions, responses; sound enthusiastic and still maintain a calmness about him. The interview should close with him thanking all participants for the opportunity, their time and the fact that he’s looking forward to joining the organization soon.

