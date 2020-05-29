Interstate travel ban violation: Security agents complicit — Reps

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives on Thursday accused security agents of complicity in the violation of the ban on interstate travels aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID -19 in Nigeria.

The House also directed its relevant committees to investigate the alleged complicity of the Nigerian Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in the violation and come up with better ways of curbing the identified lapses.

This followed the adoption of a motion of by Ndudi Elumelu and nine others.

Elumelu expressed concern that despite the ban, Nigerians were assailed daily with troubling images and videos of people travelling across the length and breadth of different states of the country.

As part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, President Muhammadu Buhari banned non-essential inter-state passenger travel until further notice while allowing a partial and controlled interstate movement of goods and services.

The government also introduced an overnight curfew from 8pm to 6am.

