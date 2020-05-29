  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Interstate travel ban violation: Security agents complicit — Reps
ADVERTISEMENT

Interstate travel ban violation: Security agents complicit — Reps

By Hamisu Kabir Matazu & Balarabe Alkasim   
NASS, assembly, reps

The House of Representatives on Thursday accused security agents of complicity in the violation of the ban on interstate travels aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID -19 in Nigeria.

The House also directed its relevant committees to investigate the alleged complicity of the Nigerian Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in the violation and come up with better ways of curbing the identified lapses.

This followed the adoption of a motion of by Ndudi Elumelu and nine others.

READ: How security agents compromise interstate travel ban

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Elumelu expressed concern that despite the ban, Nigerians were assailed daily with troubling images and videos of people travelling across the length and breadth of different states of the country.

As part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, President Muhammadu Buhari banned non-essential inter-state passenger travel until further notice while allowing a partial and controlled interstate movement of goods and services.

The government also introduced an overnight curfew from 8pm to 6am.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.