Internet fraudster on FBI list bags 1 year jail

A Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin on Thursday sentenced one Joseph Oyediran to one year imprisonment for internet fraud.

The court relied on all the documents tendered and evidence presented by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ilorin Zonal Office.

The convict, who is said to be on the wanted list of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States, was earlier arraigned on a five-count charge to which he pleaded not guilty but later approached the EFCC for a plea bargain agreement.

After the agreement was made, the prosecution amended the charge.

The amended charge upon which he was convicted read that he did cheat by personation when he pretended to be one Joe MG, a white male with Gmail account gravesmjoe@gmail.com, and fraudulently deceived one Andrea Smith, an American citizen to send N2.3 million after he made her believe he was in love with her.

Delivering judgment, Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar, held that aside the jail term, the convict should also forfeit his plot of land located at Wara, behind Ilorin West Local Government Secretariat and N800,000.

