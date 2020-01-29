Internet fraudster bags 6-month jail term

  1. Home
By Ismail Adebayo, Ilorin Published Date
FILE PHOTO: American prison cells.

A Kwara State High Court in Ilorin has sentenced one Agwu Goodness (aka Shemmy) to six months in prison for internet fraud. Justice Sikiru Oyinloye convicted the defendant after he pleaded guilty to a one count charge levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. EFCC counsel A.A. Adebayo, had called one Lamidi Olarewaju, an operative of the anti-graft commission to review the facts of the case.

He told the court that the convict was arrested in October 2019 when the EFCC received an intelligence report about the activities of some internet fraudsters in Basin area of Ilorin. The judge ordered that the convict’s jail term should be calculated from October, 2019 when he was arrested.

He also ordered the convict to forfeit his iPhone 6 which was reportedly used to commit the crime to the federal government.

 

