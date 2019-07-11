Internet fraud: Court jails 3 in Ilorin

ADVERTISEMENT

A Kwara High Court sitting in Ilorin, on Wednesday, sentenced three young men to six months imprisonment for internet fraud.

The convicts were charged before the court by the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on offences bordering on internet fraud and other fraud related offences.

The convicts are, Apata Oluwakayode, Yusuf Rasheed and Muhammed Ademola.

They were convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment each after they pleaded guilty to a one count charge preferred against them by the EFCC before a court presided over by Justice Sikiru Oyinloye.

This followed a plea bargain entered into with the commission.

Justice Oyinloye in sentencing them also ordered them to forfeit some of the items which include a HP laptop and phones among others recovered from them during investigations to the Federal Government.

The judge also ordered that the defendants should undertake with the EFCC to be of good behaviour and never to be involved in economic and financial crimes or any other form of fraud within and outside the shores of Nigeria.

The sentence is without an option of fine.

