Internalise Hajj rites, NASFAT urges pilgrims

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 550 international pilgrims under Tafsan Tours and Travels, an organisation owned by Nasrulahil Fatih Society (NASFAT) have been reminded to reflect the goals of hajj as they commence hajj rites on Friday.

Chief Missioner of NASFAT and Amirul hajj of the group, Imam Abdul-Azeez Morufu Onike spoke in Makkah on wednesday at the Pre-Munna trip Seminar organised for the pligrims at their hotels in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, a statement made available to our correspondent said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, Hajj is not just a bunch of mechanical exercises but means of attaining a good relationship with the creator and fellow human beings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Onike listed the goals of hajj rituals, quoting Sheikh Ibrahim Hindy, as: “Tapping into deep human emotions and providing the opportunity to transform behaviour towards the positive.

“Connecting us to a purpose larger than ourselves, to a community larger than our own, and to a legacy and history of greatness: the legacy of Abraham”.

Onike recalled the transformative effect of Hajj on Malcolm X (who was widely known for his anti-White rhetoric (due to his experiences in racially segregated America), yet renounced most of that rhetoric after experiencing the Hajj.

He quoted Malcolm X who commonly spoke of being changed by Makkah and described the transformative nature of the Hajj through his letter from the pilgrimage quotes on yaqeen institute website.

According to the website: “There were tens of thousands of pilgrims, from all over the world. They were of all colours, from blue-eyed blondes to black-skinned Africans. But we were all participating in the same ritual, displaying a spirit of unity and brotherhood that my experiences in America had led me to believe never could exist between the white and the non-white….”

Moreover, Onike emphasized that “Islamic rituals are not aimless in purpose but rather seek to evoke emotions in the hearts of believers.”

He therefore, urged the pilgrims to internalise all the hajj rites, which are mostly symbolic in nature, adding that they should use the opportunity of the Spiritual rebirths to remember Nigeria in Prayers.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App