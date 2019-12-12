Interim injunction doesn’t affect existence of new Emirates – Ganduje

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano State Government says a recent court order issued by a Kano High Court will not affect the existence of the newly created Emirates.

A press statement signed by the commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba indicated that the propaganda being circulated was the handiwork of some critics opposing the creation of the new emirates.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement, however, added that the critics would be disappointed when the court rules on a substantive judgement.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The statement further assured that the ruling would be in favour of the Kano state government considering that due process was followed in the exercise.

The commissioner urged people in the state to remain calm and be law abiding while the court decides.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App