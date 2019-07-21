Inter Milan Mauro Icardi rejects Arsenal move

ADVERTISEMENT

Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi has turned down a move to Arsenal.

Sportmediaset says Icardi rejected the chance to join Arsenal as part of a swap deal involving Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Icardi was offered a move to north London in a deal which would have seen Aubameyang head back to Italy, having started his youth career with cross-city rivals AC Milan.

But Icardi was not keen on joining the Gunners, rejecting the move before talks reached an advanced stage as he has his heart set on Juventus .

The Argentina striker is definitely set to leave Inter Milan this summer with new manager Antonio Conte confirming he wants to offload him.

Icardi believes he will be approached by Juventus for a reduced fee in late August at the end of the transfer window, and he’s willing to be patient.

