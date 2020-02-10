Insurgents kill 9, abduct passengers on Maiduguri-Damaturu highway

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected Boko Haram members have killed nine civilians and abducted several passengers on Maiduguri-Damaturu highway.

The incident, it was learnt, happened at about 9:50pm on Sunday, in Auno town, Konduga local government area of Borno state, locals told Daily Trust on Monday.

The attackers according to the accounts, burnt 17 vehicles and goods worth millions of naira in their wake.

A resident, Ba’na Auno who escaped the attack, said the victims were passengers who had stopped over in Auno due to closure of entrance into Maiduguri town at 6pm.

“They came at exactly 9:50pm on Sunday and started shooting sporadically and we fled into bushes for safety. Unfortunately when we returned this morning to Auno town, we found out that nine passengers were killed but five of them could not be identified as a result of severe burnt,” he explained.

Another resident, Modu Babagana told Daily Trust that several women were abducted by the insurgents, with houses torched in the attack.

He also said commercial vehicles including eight trucks loaded with goods were burnt along with the consignments.

“They made away with a Hummer bus, a Golf car and J5 bus loaded with women. They also looted houses and shops before setting them ablaze,” Modu explained.

As at the time of filling this report, there was no official confirmation from military as call and text message sent to the spokesman of Theatre of Operations Lafiya Dole, Col. Ado Isa were neither picked nor answered.

