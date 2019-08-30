8 killed, 5 missing in insurgent ambush on troops

ADVERTISEMENT

About eight soldiers have been confirmed dead and five others missing after insurgents suspected Boko Haram insurgents ambushed troops of the Sector Three in Lake Chad area on Friday, a security source said.

The incident happened around Gasarwa general area on Gajiram-Monguno road.

ADVERTISEMENT

The troops were coming from Monguno and heading to Maiduguri on Friday morning.

According to the source, the insurgents used rocket-propelled grenades to engage the troops.

The source added before the arrival of the troops backup from Monguno and air support, the insurgents had withdrawn with lots of weaponry and arms.

“Unfortunately, eight soldiers were killed and five others were missing in action, arms and ammunition carted away by insurgents group,” the source stated.

They burnt three gun trucks belonging to the troops of sector three of Operation Lafiya Dole.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App