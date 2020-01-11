Insurgency: Zulum releases 70 surveillance vehicles to army, others

ADVERTISEMENT

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum yesterday released 70 new surveillance vehicles to support the Nigerian Army, police and volunteers in the civilian JTF and hunters involved in fighting Boko Haram.

The vehicles were released at the launch of a rapid response squad held at the Shehu of Borno palace in Maiduguri.

The Governor, who had released 160 surveillance vehicles between June and September, 2019 also handed to security agencies and volunteers fighting the insurgents.

Of the latest Hilux vehicles released, Governor Zulum directed that a number be used by hunters and civilian JTF to patrol Maiduguri-Damboa road.

Vehicles painted in military colours were received by the Theatre Command of operation Lafiya Dole. Police and other security agencies were part of the allocation.

The Governor assured citizens of his administration’s commitment to security of lives and property.

The Governor called on traditional and community leaders to re-dedicate themselves to mobilizing participation in vigilance and generating local intelligence.

He warned that under no condition must any citizen harbour insurgents and those perpetrating criminal activities.

Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole was represented by the deputy, Major-General M.G. Ali.

