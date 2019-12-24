Insurgency: Kukah urges more de-radicalization

ADVERTISEMENT

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese Bishop Mathew Kukah has urged larger groups and stakeholders’ involvement in the de-radicalization campaign to enhance fight against insurgency.

”Radicalization should be viewed beyond government burden as community intervention on the targeted persons and children could

shape the upbringing,” he stated at the Diocese’s end of the year press conference in Sokoto.

ADVERTISEMENT

Broadening the horizon of the de-radicalisation campaign beyond military affairs, he noted, would enhance success in the drive.

Bishop Kukah who is also Head Justice, Peace and Development Council pointed out:” It is more of psychology that needed more open ups to incorporate more change of ideology efforts.”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He noted the need for religious leaders to always reflect good conduct so that the adherents would emulate.

According to him, the United States stands on religious activities in Nigeria might be unconnected with past religious activities in the

country.

He urged the government to do more in strengthening unity among the ethnic and religious groups in the country, as well as project the country’s good image.

Kukah also noted the need for political leaders to always obtain public and stakeholders views when coming up with a policy.

He lauded media practitioners for their efforts public enlightenment and urged them to dwell more on issues bordering nation-building and citizenship awareness.

The Bishop pointed out that enormous opportunities exist in Nigeria that people could utilize to make a good living and other productive means.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App