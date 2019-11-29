Insurgency hampers access to schools in North East

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister of Education Malam Adamu Adamu yesterday said the authorities are trying very hard to deal with the challenge of out-of-school children even in the North East region where insurgency posed a threat to pupils and teachers.

Adamu, who was represented by the Minister of State for Education Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, made the statement at the 2019 Nigeria Annual Education Conference in Abuja.

He said the concern of the Federal Government has been to eradicate the out-of-school phenomenon in line with the ‘Education 2030 Agenda,’ but that attacks by insurgents in the region remained a stumbling block.

“Since the inception of insurgency in North East Nigeria, education has been under constant and systemic attack resulting in the killing of both learners and teachers and destruction of education facilities,” he said.

According to the minister, over 2,295 teachers were killed and 19,000 displaced in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states in the last nine years.

Also, an estimated 1,500 schools have been destroyed since 2014 with over 1,280 casualties among teachers and students, he said, adding thatthe crisis had further devastated the education system as children, teachers and schools were in the frontline of conflict.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said more instructional materials were provided to teachers under the N-Power Programme and that more pupils completed their basic education in the last couple of years compared to what was obtainable in the past.

He said the involvement of interest groups and private bodies would increase the level of financial commitment to the education sector.

