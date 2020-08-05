Insurgency: Group hails Senator Ekwunife for backing military

ADVERTISEMENT

The Network of Friends and Supporters of Buhari (NFSB) has saluted the lawmaker representing Anambra Central in the National Assembly, Uche Ekwunife, for putting aside politics to show solidarity with the military in the war against insurgency.

In a statement signed by Publicity Secretary, Comrade Silas Giwa, on Wednesday, the pro-Buhari group challenged legislators in the ruling party to follow her “sterling example”.

Despite being a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ekwunife rated the military highly in their fight against Boko Haram/ ISWAP terrorists in the northeast, calling on Nigerians to render maximum support in their final clearance operation.

“Our military has so far been performing well and securing numerous victories against the insurgents within the limits of the resources at their disposal,” she said. “They have been neutralising and containing many fronts.”

Commending the Senator, the Network of Friends and Supporters of Buhari said it is unfortunate that APC lawamkers have instead resorted to distracting and castigating the military at the slightest instance.

According to the group, Ekwunife chose the ” right course of action by supporting the military and imploring ways and strategies to savage the situation”, adding that her “position on the solution to the insurgency is profound and reassuring considering that she is a member of the opposition”.

The group also called on state governors from the northeast, relevant stakeholders and Nigerians to join hands with President Buhari and the service chiefs to put a final end to Boko Haram.

