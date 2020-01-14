Insurgency: Demand for war materials competing with personnel welfare- Buratai

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has said demand for war materials is competing with that of welfare of personnel due to the current insecurity the country is facing.

Speaking during the commissioning of 206 remodeled flats for non-commissioned personnel at 81 barracks in Ribadu Cantonment in Kaduna, the army boss assured that the government is striving to balance the demand in the face of strained financial resources.

Represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division headquarters, Major General Faruq Yahaya, Buratai said the efforts at furnishing the houses testifies to the resolve to improve on troops housing in spite of other constraints.

According to him, “The project is expected to be the starting point for the improved design of future Nigerian Army troops housing. It is to be noted that with the current security challenges, financial resources have come under a lot of strain, but this government, in its infinite wisdom, has maintained a balance between the competing demands of war materiel and the welfare of personnel.

“The comfort and health that this accommodation will bring to troops will go a long way in motivating them to rise above the call of duty. Indeed, the comfort and health of service personnel is a force multiplier in confronting our internal security challenges.”

While noting that military housing contributes to the well-being of the families of personnel in general and to the military community, he added, “The spin off economic impact on the barracks community cannot also be over emphasized.”

He called on the beneficiaries and those yet to benefit to continue to pray and remain loyal to the President Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to work diligently and conscientiously for the peace and security of the country.

On his part, Chief of Military Intelligence (Army), Major General Samuel Adebayo said decent, affordable housing reduces stress, ailments and infectious diseases in the barracks, which in turn leads to improvement in both physical and mental health.

He noted that the principal beneficiaries of the structure, who are soldiers of 1 Division Garrison have made laudable sacrifices in service to the nation adding, “As they enjoy the fruits of their labour, we must be thankful to them as well as pray and support the COAS in all that he is doing to bring about a healthy crop of personnel to assist in restoring peace and security in Nigeria.”

