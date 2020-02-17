Insurgency: Buratai promotes 3 soldiers for outstanding performance

ADVERTISEMENT

Three soldiers of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) have been rewarded with special promotion to the next rank for their outstanding performance in the ongoing war against insurgency in the North East.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, decorated the soldiers during a visit to their camp on Sunday as part of his operational visit to troops in the north east.

The three soldiers, Felix Ugwu, Kehinde Goban and Ishaq Yesif, are serving at Super Camp 3 in Buratai, Biu Local Government Area of Borno.

Ugwu was promoted from the rank of Warrant Officer to Master Warrant Officer while Goban was promoted from the rank of Corporal to Sergeant and Yesif from the rank of Private to Lance Corporal.

They were also presented each with generating sets and 32 inch plasma television sets.

The soldiers were presented to the Chief of Army Staff for the special award and decoration with their new ranks by the Commander, Col. Muhammed Adamu.

Buratai said that based on the recommendation of their commander on their gallantry, he was convinced that they deserved to be honoured in that way.

He urged other officers and soldiers to continue to work hard with discipline, and assured that everyone who deserved such promotion would be given.

On the recent innovation by the theatre command, Buratai said that the Nigerian army would continue to encourage innovation in science and technology and improve on their capabilities.

Earlier, the commander, Adamu said that the soldiers gallantry was instrumental to the recent successes so far recorded by the troops against the boko haram terrorists.

He said that the soldiers had distinguished themselves in line with the vision of COAS to have a disciplined and responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional duties.

