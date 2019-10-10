Insurgency: Air Force commences training of special forces

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Air Force yesterday in Bauchi State commenced the training of 200 carefully selected regiment personnel as Special Forces to tackle insurgency and other internal security concern across the country.

The Air Officer Commanding, Ground Training Command Air Vice Marshall (AVM) Idi Amin who inaugurated the Special Forces Course 5/2019 training in Bauchi, said the exercise became necessary to ensure a robust counter-force to respond to insurgencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At the end of the nine-week training, successful participants will be deployed to defend NAF air assets and bases, as well as critical national infrastructure and assets against the terrorists,” he said.

He noted that the Service has grown in size, spread and equipment holding, in a bid to fulfil its obligations of protecting and defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria from the air.

He said the training would also develop the capacity of the personnel to fight under all types of terrains and weather conditions, adding that the service was also doing so much in further developing and improving its capacity for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App