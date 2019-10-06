Insurance policy: How motorists are ripped off yearly

ADVERTISEMENT

VIO Not Mandated To Issue Insurance

We Don’t Keep Fees – VIO

The Policy Should Be Scrapped – Motorists

On a yearly basis, motorists in Nigeria are compelled to part with N5,000 as third- party insurance, and it is not clear where the money goes. While some said they could not bear the stress of follow-up to claim their benefits in times of need, many others alleged a rip-off, saying they have never benefitted from the policy.

Iyabo Momoh, a resident of Kaduna State, has a car since 1999, but in spite of paying N5,000 yearly to renew her insurance, she has never derived any benefit.

“There was a time I hit the car in front of me very badly and my car was also damaged. I was a little bit relieved because I thought the third-party insurance would cover the damage for the car I hit, but to my surprise, the insurance company claimed the N5,000 could not cover the damages and that only comprehensive insurance could do it,” she said.

She ended up spending N60,000 to fix the other person’s car and another N80,000 to fix hers.

Mrs. Momoh is one of many motorists in Nigeria who lament the compulsory third party insurance they are being made to pay yearly and are wondering where the money goes to. Many motorists interviewed claimed not to have benefited from the yearly vehicle insurance, saying they pay just to avoid being harassed by the authorities.

Another Kaduna-based motorist, Alhaji Abdulgafar Alabelewe, described the third-party insurance as a fraud and called on the Federal Government to make it optional.

“I see the third-party insurance as a fraud. And I do not know why it is compulsory when it should be voluntary. For example, it is the single most expensive part of the vehicle registration, and the prices vary from state to state.

“The Federal Government should just make it optional, especially in a country where if one is involved in an accident, the vehicle owners are responsible for their cars. The insurance companies are probably backed by law and just defrauding Nigerians,” Alabelewe said.

But Malam Mubarak Ibrahim, who insured his car with N90,000 through a comprehensive insurance package, said, “I had an accident along the Kaduna-Abuja road, both my front tires burst, the alloy rim, shock absorber and upper arm of the vehicle were completely damaged.

“After an evaluation, the insurance paid for 60 per cent of the damage and I was asked to pay for 40 per cent. Even though I had to do the repairs myself because the paperwork was taking too long, I was reimbursed by the company afterward, he said.”

He, however, said he had not benefitted from the N5,000 insurance in any way and urged insurance companies to work out a way where a motorist that does not have an accident the whole year would pay less for insurance the following year.

As stipulated by the Insurance Act, Insurance of third party property damage covers;

(1) No person shall use or cause or permit any other person to use a motor vehicle on a road unless a liability which he may thereby incur in respect of damage to the property of

third parties is insured with an insurer registered under this Act.

(2) The insurance taken out pursuant to subsection (1) of this section shall cover The insurance taken out pursuant to subsection (1) of this section shall cover the liability of not less than N1 million.

(3) The insurance under this section shall be in addition to the liabilities required to be insured under the Motor Vehicle (Third Party) Insurance Act, 1950 and shall be regulated mutatis mutandis by the provisions of the Act.

[L.F.N. 2004 Cap. M22.]

(4) A person who contravenes the provisions of this section commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N250,000 or imprisonment for one year or both.

The Kaduna branch manager, Sterling Assurance PLC, Mr. Dele Egungbohun, advised Nigerians to insure their vehicles with a comprehensive insurance package because it will cover their car as well as the one belonging to a third party.

Lamenting that there are too many touts with faked insurance papers, he said, “They swindle customers, especially those Nigerians who do not want to pay the N5,000. For insurance, they would rather patronise touts and pay N1,500, then they will be given fake insurance.”

Similarly, motorists who spoke to our correspondent in Kano said despite the yearly renewal of their vehicle insurance, they shoulder full responsibility for damages incurred out of pocket in the events of eventualities.

While some claimed they were not given adequate orientation at the point of registration while renewing vehicles’ particulars, those aware of the process said it was ‘frustrating’ processing claims covered in the policy.

Malam Yahaya Wudil, a motorist with over 20 years of experience said, “Vehicle insurance policy is just a sham designed to swindle motorists of their resources. It has no benefit whatsoever to the policyholder. We are just doing it to avoid harassment by security agents on the highways, otherwise it does not have any benefit for us.

“Personally, I have had several experiences where the so-called insurance policy would have helped, but I got discouraged while processing the claims. In the end, I was left with no option than to repair the vehicle of the third party out of my pocket.’’

Ado Uballe, a commercial driver plying the Kano-Wudil route, said he had been paying N5,000 for third-party insurance for many years, but he had never been educated about the benefits of the policy.

He said he bore the responsibility of repairing his vehicle and that of the third party whenever an accident occurred.

Abdullahi Ahmad said motorists were not given the option to choose the insurance company of their choice at the point of vehicle registration, blaming the insurance companies for lack of awareness about the benefits of the policy to the policyholders.

However, the Kano branch manager of the Royal Exchange Insurance Company, Mr. Yazeed Abdullahi, said the policy was designed to give protection to the policyholder in terms of liability in events of damages to third-party properties.

“The essence of the third party is to give protection to the policyholder against any damage to the third-party property. Any third party in Royal Exchange that is duly registered in our database, if you have a problem with a third party and you are our policyholder, we take the liability and compensate the third party to the level of the agreed amount by the national insurance commission. All you need is the police and other relevant agencies that will certify that our policyholder has damaged another vehicle or property,” he said.

Most of the motorists interviewed by Daily Trust on Sunday said when they had cause to seek claims, they forgot about the insurance and went ahead to handle the repairs personally, or were skeptical of the delay or other complications from the insurance companies, which the third party may not have the patience for.

A Lagos-based motorist, Adeoye Francis said, “I hardly remember I have that policy, let alone remembering the benefits. I just pay for a new one whenever I renew my papers annually to avoid embarrassment from the law enforcement agents on the roads.”

Vehicle owners who obtained the third-party insurance for their vehicles in Enugu State have also complained of not benefitting from the policy.

“How genuine are the insurance companies that are being floated these days in the country? When you already have doubts about the credibility of the insurance company, it would be a waste of time and energy to start asking them for benefits,” said Chief Theo Okechukwu, an Enugu-based motorist.

He said he bought his first car in 1990 but decided to go for third-party insurance because he wanted to “fulfill all righteousness” and since then, he has not had a reason to go for claims or benefits.

Okechukwu said that most vehicle owners were ignorant of the fact that the third-party insurance scheme is claimable in the event of an accident.

Another Enugu-based businessman, Chief Ocheh Bosah, who has been using third- party vehicle insurance since 1985 when he bought his first vehicle, said it didn’t bother him whether the policy is a rip-off on motorists or not so long as he drives freely on Nigerian roads.

“I just do it to make sure I am on the road since they said it’s compulsory. Since I started using third-party insurance, I have never had cause to approach the insurance company for claims, but if something happens, I am on my own,” Chief Bosah said.

He said motorists who use third-party insurance are usually told that they could not “make claims except they use comprehensive vehicle insurance, which is very expensive.

At the Enugu State motor licensing office, a female staff who didn’t want her name mentioned, said: “We give them (motorists) the insurance company name that is in vogue to enable them have easy access while driving on Nigerian roads. A motorist might process third-party insurance that bears a name that may not be known to security men who will accost him on the way and begin to question the credibility of such an unknown insurance firm. That is why you may do your renewal in 2019, but in 2020, when you come, we can process with another insurance company.”

A Port Harcourt-based motorist, Peter Aduma, said that on two occasions his vehicle was involved in an accident he was the one that shouldered the responsibility of fixing it.

“The process of benefitting from this policy is too cumbersome, and no serious-minded person will be that patient. If you are involved in an accident and you are at fault and your vehicle caused serious damage to the other person, the victim of the accident will not wait for you to pass through the process of third-party insurance to repair his vehicle. You are under pressure to do that and you go ahead to repair such damage, and in a situation where death is involved, you also compensate the family of the victim,’’ he said.

He said that impatience on the part of the insured and pressure from the third party has given the second party the opportunity to defraud the first party.

Another motorist, Christian Madu, attributed the fraud perpetrated on the policy to ignorance of motorists.

“Most Nigerians are ignorant of their rights as it concerns the third-party insurance policy. When an accident occurs and you are at fault, the victim of the accident puts you under serious pressure to fix his car,” he said.

He described the third-party yearly insurance payment of N5,000 as a scam and called on the relevant authorities to scrap it.

Similarly, a prominent Hausa leader in Port Harcourt, Alhaji Musa Saidu, said the insurance policy was a scheme where government agencies connive with insurance companies to defraud innocent motorists.

“In my 30 years of driving, I have not benefitted from the so-called insurance policy. I have seven vehicles and I pay for this insurance policy in all my vehicles. It has increased to N7, 000 and when you multiply it by seven vehicles, you know how much it is. And this is what I pay every year. It is a fraud perpetrated by the government in collaboration with insurance companies.

“When you don’t have evidence of payment for the insurance policy, the police will always harass you on the road because they will ask for the papers. There are so many things we take for granted. Nigerians are fond of ignoring serious issues concerning some policy actions. You keep on paying money for services not rendered to you,’’ he said.

He called for the scrapping of the insurance policy, saying it does not add value to motorists.

A National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) boss in Oyo State, Lateef Akinsola, popularly called Tokyo, said motorists, especially commercial transporters, do not benefit from the N,5000 third-party insurance.

He said their members were left with no option than to repair vehicles of victims of crashes whenever it occurred.

The secretary of the NURTW in Egbeda Local Government Area of Oyo State, Saheed Adigun, also agreed that motorists are not benefiting from the N5, 000 third- party insurance. He said he was convinced that the insurance firms connived with government agencies to dupe members of the public; hence they don’t allow people to choose their preferred insurance companies.

Worried by the means of activating the benefits of third-party insurance in Nigeria, the House of Representatives, in 2016 mandated its Committee on Insurance and Actuarial Matters to investigate the operations of the third-party motor vehicle insurance scheme. The investigation was aimed at determining whether the insured were actually deriving benefits from the scheme and the constraints on its operations.

The move was said to be a sequel to the unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Francis Uduyok (Akwa Ibom PDP) at a plenary presided over by the then Speaker Yakubu Dogara.

Uduyok had noted that as a result of the ignorance, some insurance companies were raking in fortunes without paying compensation to the insured.

Consequently, the House urged the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture to initiate enlightenment campaigns on the rights of the insured under the scheme.

The Green Chamber also urged the Federal Road Safety Commission and the National Insurance Agency (NIA) to commence mass enlightenment.

But three years on, it appears the situation has not changed. Investigation by Daily Trust on Sunday shows that while fake insurance companies abound in Nigeria, even the genuine ones are taking advantage of the ignorance of car owners to deprive them of their benefits.

What third-party insurance entails

Third-party motor insurance in Nigeria has a legal backing in Section 68 of the Insurance Act of 2003. The act states that: “No person shall use or cause, or permit any other person to use a motor vehicle on a road unless a liability which he may thereby incur in respect of damage to the property of third parties is insured with an insurer.’’

The policy provides indemnity to third parties for death, bodily injury and property damage as a result of an accident involving the insured’s automobile.

Third-party insurance is essentially a form of liability insurance purchased by an insured (first party) from an insurer (second party) for protection against the claims of another (third party).

The first party is responsible for their damages or losses, regardless of the cause of those damages.

There are two types of automobile third-party liability coverage.

First, bodily injury liability cover costs resulting from injuries to a person. These injuries’ costs could include expenses like hospital care, lost wages, as well as pain and suffering due to the accident.

Second, property damage liability cover costs resulting from damages to, or loss of property. Examples of property damage include the payment to replace landscaping and mailboxes, as well as compensation for loss of use of a structure.

However, vehicle owners say they still individually repair third-party vehicles/property damage caused by their vehicles, even when they are holders of the third-party motor insurance policy.

Findings have shown that over 90 per cent of Nigerians are ignorant of what they stand to benefit from this policy; hence they lose this benefit every year, even when the need to make claims arises.

Consequently, insurance companies continue to enjoy almost 100 per cent of the entire premium made from the scheme.

There are three basic motor insurance covers: comprehensive motor policy, third party and fire motor policy, made mandatory by the Federal Government through the Insurance Act of 2003.

Out of the three, the third party is the minimum insurance required by law for every vehicle owner. Legally, a vehicle driver is not expected to drive an automobile on the highways without valid insurance.

There are currently 42 insurance companies providing motor insurance (third party and comprehensive). These companies are under the strict supervision of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM). Genuine insurance companies are listed on the website of NAICOM and on the website of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), the umbrella body for all registered insurance companies in Nigeria.

Fake insurance companies

Investigations show that there are still cases of fake insurance companies who are scamming ignorant Nigerians. These fake insurers are mostly found at motor vehicle licensing offices across the country. They largely feed on the disposition of most motorists who feel the insurance is just for the purpose of satisfying the Police, Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Daily Trust on Sunday gathered that because some motorists want to cut costs, they buy fake insurance for N2,000 or N3,000, but genuine third-party motor insurance is N5,000.

At a press briefing recently, the director-general of the NIA, Mrs. Yetunde Ilori, said there were 9.5m registered vehicles with fake insurance documents in Nigeria.

She said that out of 12 million vehicles currently registered in the country, a little over 2.5 million, representing 20.8 per cent, have genuine insurance certificates; the rest have fake papers.

Observers said the over 9 million vehicles with invalid insurance were dangerous to other road users, apart from the economic losses to the insurance industry and the government. On the 9.5 million uninsured vehicles, the insurance industry is said to be losing at least N47.5bn annually. This is beside the huge losses to vehicle owners and third parties who get involved in accidents that sometimes lead to loss of lives and the vehicles.

It was also learnt that some insurance companies have deliberately introduced bureaucracies that discourage those with genuine claims to renew their insurance. Some introduce unnecessary technicalities to avoid claims, to the detriment of the industry.

Although the NAICOM, which is the regulator, frowns at the above unwholesome act and punishes insurance companies found wanting, most customers don’t even know they can get redress and how to go about it.

However, many of the insurance companies pay genuine claims once they are filed within the specified period of time in their policy document.

‘VIO not mandated to issue insurance’

An insurance broker, Abubakar Sani, said it was not within the mandate of the VIO to issue insurance cover to motorists. He said it was illegal for vehicle officers to collect N5,000 from motorists yearly as third-party vehicle insurance because they are not insurance practitioners.

“What they (VIO) are doing is a rip-off. They collect N5,000 from individual motorists and give N500 to the insurance companies while retaining N4,500,” he said.

He said many motorists were ignorant of their rights, with regard to claims on insurance, saying that for motor insurers to get their full benefits, the relevant laws must be enforced. He called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the illegal issuance of vehicle insurance to motorists by the VIO.

We don’t keep insurance fees – VIO

A director in the Vehicle Inspection Office, Mr. Wadata Bodinga, told Daily Trust on Sunday that Nigerians should know their rights because there are so many rights in transport and traffic matters. Part of it is the third-party insurance, which is the minimum standard of insurance recommended for someone to drive on a public highway. This particular insurance is to protect the third party.

He explained that if one is involved in an accident with a third party, provided one is covered by insurance, it is the responsibility of the company to take charge so that the third party, who isn’t at fault, is protected.

He said insurance was only part of the recommendations of the VIO to license a vehicle, adding that the fee does not stay in their account.

“We don’t partake in the issues that have to do with insurance, but because you have paid for that insurance, you can attach your right if there is an accident. And if throughout the year there wasn’t an accident with your car, of course you will still have to pay for another when renewing the licence of the vehicle. But if there is an accident, it protects the third party,” he said.

The director-general of the NIA, Yetunde Ilori, said nothing stopped people with genuine claims from coming forward.

“What some people are holding is just an ordinary paper that has been packaged as claims from non-existent institutions and these so-called policies from unauthorised channels,” she said, and urged car owners to use the USSD code; *565*11# to confirm if what they bought is genuine.

“As a way of curbing this menace, we now have a central platform that would enable car owners and corporate bodies to buy insurance policy online. The process is end-to-end and your certificate is issued, which you can print and attach to your documentation,” llori said.

She said as a fallout of the charge from the House of Representatives and the realisation that the industry needs to step up enlightenment, there is a collaborative effort tagged, “Wetin you carry,” to sensitise the general public.

“If you buy a genuine policy and you cannot find your name or car particulars on the centralised database, you can report to us and we will take it up,” she said.

Daily Trust on Sunday sought to hear from the NAICOM concerning issues raised by motorists, as well as the total number of third-party motor claims in 2018, but as at the time of filing this report, there was no response.

Mr. Rasaaq Salami, the head of Corporate Affairs, NAICOM, promised to contact the relevant departments and revert to our correspondent, but he didn’t do that as at press time.

