Institute trains science teachers

By Ahmed Tahir Ajobe, Minna Published Date

The Scientific Equipment Development Institute (SEDI), Minna, Niger State, has commenced training of science teachers including females in its facility.

The training is intended to avail the beneficiaries the opportunity of first-hand knowledge of how science equipment used in school laboratories are produced and applied.

Thirteen female teachers drawn from various secondary schools across Kano South Senatorial District and their male counterparts are currently undergoing the training.

According to the acting Managing Director of the Institute, Dr Abdullahi Mohammed, the first and second batches of the teachers totaling 100 drawn from schools in the 16 local government areas that make up Kano South have already been trained.

He said plans were on to equip the affected schools with science equipment manufactured from the institute so that the teachers already trained could effectively apply the knowledge acquired for the benefit of students.

