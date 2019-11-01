Institute seeks effective ways to harness indigenous talents in Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

The Institute of Electrical Electronics Engineers, Young Professionals, has reiterated the need for more effective ways of harnessing indigenous talents in Africa.

The Chair of the institute in Nigeria, Engr. Haruna Danjuma Gana made this appeal while declaring open the Industry Engagements Fireside Panel Chat during the Power Africa Conference in Abuja.

He further said the event was put together to create the right platform that would engage the industry, academia and young professionals.

“The event was designed together with relevant stakeholders to provide attractive and proven methods to deliver value by creating the right platform to engage Industry, Academia and Young professionals during IEEE Power Africa conference,” he said in a statement made available to newsmen.

The event also had in attendance, industry expert who equally shared insight on mechanisms in harnessing talents.

Executive Director Government Affairs & Policy, General Electric West Africa, Dr. Joyce Wigwe noted that there was a need to review how research project topics are been sourced in tertiary institutions.

She said, “innovation works better if the students suggest the topic rather than lecturers giving out project topics that are irrelevant to the industry”.

The Head of Instrumentation Department, Uganda, Mrs. Phillipa Madoboure also advised that research topics should not be constrained to existing industries rather “it should be all encompassing as innovation has proven to spur new industries”.

Also, Prof. Gloria Chukwudebe (Chair, IEEE Africa Council) equally suggested the need for greater collaboration between the industry and academia in the areas of research proposals that add value to identified areas of industry and societal needs.

According to Engr Gana, the event was organized by IEEE Young Professionals, Nigeria in collaboration with IEEE Industry Committee and was done with the aim of bringing together young professionals, Academia, industry experts, Government to discuss ways of harnessing new technologies, enabling Government policies, promoting research & development, and translating academic research through entrepreneurship and appropriate intellectual property in order to achieving productivity, job opportunities and the ability to move up the production value chain.

