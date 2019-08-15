Institute advocates mediation to end farmers, herdsmen clashes

ADVERTISEMENT

Institute of Chartered Meditators and Conciliators (ICMC) has advised government at all levels to use mediation to end frequent clashes between farmers and herdsmen in the country.

Enugu State Chairman of ICMC, Chief Uche Anioke made the advocacy in an interview with journalists, shortly after he was re-elected for a second term of two years.

Anioke who is also the Vice President, Communication and Strategy of the institute, said history had shown that roundtable was the preferred option for settling conflicts.

He said that mediation resolves conflicts through give and take, not arms struggle.

“Recall that even the age long Israeli-Palestinian conflict was resolved through mediation. Pope was the mediator in the Cuban-American century long conflict. We advise government at federal, state and local government levels in Nigeria to adopt mediation to resolve farmers-herdsmen conflict,” he said.

Earlier in his inaugural speech, Anioke assured that a new sense of urgency would be injected into the institute in Enugu State.

He said his executive for the first time brought a special induction to Enugu State, while another training would hold from October 7 to 10.

According to him, the President has approved an induction in Enugu for learned justices and magistrates who were trained by the institute.

He said the decision to train them in Enugu and not Abuja, arose from the security situation in the country, adding that other states of the South-East may benefit from the programme.

He added that his executive would start a branch training programme for members who want to upgrade and clinics for members to come and sharpen skills in mediation.

Other members of the new executive are Eric Oluedo (Deputy Chairman), Chukwudi Onah (Secretary), Oloto Johnson (Financial Secretary), Ejije S. Ogwo(Assistant Secretary), Okeke Ikechukwu (Treasurer) and Obiageli Pat Ndu (Publicity Secretary).

