Inside FCT COVID-19 fight

When the history of the great COVID-19 pandemic will be written, what cannot be disputed is the calm, composed, purposeful and rancour-free leadership provided by the Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, and the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu.

So far, the FCT Administration (FCTA) has maintained a fairly stable lid on the COVID-19 pandemic in the territory and has kept it within manageable proportions. There has been no dramatic spike and the spread has been confined very largely to two out of the six area councils.

There have been questions as to what is going on in the FCT. How come there are no dramatic increases or even high mortality rate. The simple answer is that a lot of those in this fight are committed, focused, calm and composed, and none of them is disposed to carrying out their duties in the glare of the public. That, in my humble opinion is the secret.

The highly effective actions of Ikharo Attah, the Chairman of the FCT Enforcement Team, has become social media fodder. His no holds barred, no punches pulled approach has kept many potential violators to do a rethink.

There is high level optimism that the FCT is succeeding gradually in putting a lid on this pandemic.

However, the onus is on fellow citizens to work hand–in–hand with the government to ensure that the lid slides firmly into place. We must all do the needful and obey the guidelines and take personal responsibility for our wellbeing.

Ogunsakin wrote from Gwagwalada, FCT – abujapikin202@gmail.com

