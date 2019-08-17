Inside Ebonyi Yellow fever outbreak

ADVERTISEMENT

The panic call came from someone in one of the villages in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi. Chris Achi, permanent secretary at the state health ministry, took the call.

It said “there is a way people are dying in the village, that he is suspecting something may be wrong,” Achi recalls.

“On getting the call, I immediately called health workers in the area who said no such case came to their clinic.”

A rapid response team was dispatched. It was a Yellow fever outbreak, and 16 people had died.

The death toll is controversial. Ebonyi health commissioner Daniel Umezurike says only two out of nine who tested positive for yellow fever died.

Until then, it wasn’t certain what caused the deaths. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control had reported deaths from “fever of unknown origin”.

It found cases that fit the definition for yellow fever in an investigation that spanned May 1 to August 7.

The death toll climbed to 20, it said, but it was too late to collect samples for confirmation.

It concluded the outbreak had been going on for months undetected. It is uncertain how it started, but propositions have sought to explain why it went on undetected for long.

“The problem about the outbreak was that our people did not believe that they will go to the hospital when they experience this yellowness of the eyes, they believe that it can be treated with local herbs, that is why we recorded this high casualties which should not have been,” explains Achi.

Ndungele community in Izzi is hardest hit. Seven patients are hospitalised at the local clinic. Others are at the General Hospital Iboko. Patients in critical condition are at the Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital in the state capital.

Nkechi Ogbonna complained of “severe body pain, headache, was vomiting and passing yellowish urine” long before she was rushed to the clinic, says her younger sister Egoyibo.

“So, when the case became serious, we rushed her here and that was on Tuesday morning and she was immediately administered with drugs. The nurses here are trying but we are begging the government to come to our help and rescue our village.”

Martin Nwogba, from Ndijoko in Ndieze community felt the symptoms – fatigue and joint pains. He treated them with herbal drugs.

“So I was referred to this place only to discover that it is yellow fever,” he says at the clinic.

“I had suffered this virus before and I treated it with native drugs. So we are begging the government to provide more measures so as to save our people. This is because the sickness is very rampant in our area and has killed many people before now.”

Ebonyi and partners responding to the outbreak have planned a mass vaccination campaign targeting populations aged nine months to 44 years.

“Detailed analysis and plans are in advanced stages to apply to the international vaccine stockpile to enable a reactive vaccination campaign,” said NCDC director-general Chikwe Ihekweazu.

And partners like the Roll Back Malaria Initiative have distributed 500 treated mosquito nets to residents of the area – and are encouraging them to actually sleep under the nets.

The outbreak brings neglected health needs and practise into sharp focus. The virus that causes Yellow fever is spread through bites of an infected mosquito.

Individuals cannot transmit the virus to other humans. But the disease is completely preventable. Yellow fever vaccine is among routine vaccines provided free of charge in primary health centres nine months after a baby is born.

“A single shot provides immunity for a lifetime,” said Ihekweazu. “Every child is protected for life if vaccinated.”

“Vaccination coverage for yellow fever today in Nigeria is definitely not 100%,” says Dr Lawal Bakare, of EpidAlert.

Mosquitoes that carry yellow fever virus breed in the wild, away from human urban population. The world focus is not on eliminating the virus but preventing epidemics.

And vaccination is key. A yellow card is symbol for vaccination for individuals travelling out of the country.

“But you will be amazed some people want to collect the yellow card but do not want to be vaccinated,” says Bakare. “We need to be able to track ourselves better as a people.”

Where vaccine coverage is inadequate, outbreaks are inevitable. The default response is mass vaccination.

“You know what that does for us?” says Bakare. “We are just wasting our country’s resources, because what we should have done as a routine, we will now have to set up a massive vaccination campaign. You have prepared food and doing TV ads to call people to come and eat. That money you spend on campaigning and noisemaking should have been used to buy another couple of doses of the same vaccine. It is a national challenge and I hope the leadership will address these kinds of things more meaningfully.”

