Inside drama of 12 brand-new governors

Twenty-nine governors were elected during the last polls, but only 12 of them are ‘brand new’. These newly-minted state execs hit the ground running, engaging in all sorts of activities, some of them quite dramatic. Daily Trust Saturday spotlights them.

One thing noticed by observers across the states, is that the circumstances that led to the emergence of 12 brand-new governors directly inform the way they are taking decisions as they begin their running of their states’ affairs. While those who were ‘anointed’ tend to take things very gently, those who fought their way appear more ‘extra’ in their approach, leading to all kind of dramatic events.

Ogun

Contrary to high expectations, the new “sheriff” in Ogun State, Governor Dapo Abiodun has been foot-dragging, with observers saying this is because he is a product of many power brokers and he is being careful not to offend any of them. Though a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abiodun is not the preferred candidate of former Governor Ibikunle Amosun, but he made it as a result of support he got elsewhere.

Thursday, June 6, the new governor made his first major appointment with the announcement of Mr. Sunday Olakunle Somorin as his Chief Press Secretary, and it seemed that was all. However, assuming office on May 29, Abiodun inspected some key offices like Finance, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and the Civil Service Commission. Same day, he held a closed-door meeting with heads of security agencies, and the body of permanent secretaries. Next day, he met with members of the State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Suraj Adekunbi.

Our correspondent learnt that the sudden change in the Adekunbi-led legislature, which used to be a tool in Amosun’s hand, is believed to have been engineered by Abiodun, who had threatened to review his predecessor’s valedictory decisions.

The Ogun Assembly had hurriedly passed a bill reversing last-minute appointments of 75 traditional rulers and civil servants, as well as promotions of permanent secretaries by Amosun.

The assembly equally passed resolution suspending chairmen in 20 LGAs, and 37 LG development areas over allegation of financial misappropriation.

While Abiodun’s inability to make more decisive appointments is fast-attracting quiet criticism, an APC chieftain said the governor ‘is not in a hurry to take decisions’.

The new governor had recently said, “Ogun State will not be a banana republic under us. We will not condone any lawlessness.”

Zamfara

Always in the news, Zamfara’s new governor, Dr. Bello Mohammed was shocked on assumption of duty when he was reminded that former Governor Abdulaziz Yari had ‘forgotten’ to formally relieve all of his former appointees before he zoomed out of Gusau. “So, the new governor had to first sack the executive council, and other political employees,” a source said.

Perhaps more dramatically, was his embarking on a much-reported security tour with operatives, entering dangerous, bandit-plagued areas of the state. Since then, the PDP governor, a former legislator who became chief executive on a platter of gold following the sacking of everything APC in Zamfara by the Supreme Court, is said to be having a field day.

Also raising eyebrows, is his nod for the construction of an airport in Gusau. Likewise, the suspension of the Emir of Maru, Abubakar Ibrahim, over alleged involvement with bandits.

Imo

Rating very high on the list of most dramatic debuts, Governor Emeka Ihedioha’s first week in office started on a rancorous note, when 48 hours after taking over office, unidentified persons attempted to demolish a towering monument erected by ex-governor Rochas Okorocha. Unconfirmed sources say it was done on the orders of Ihedioha.

However, the governor, who won under PDP’s platform by defeating Okorocha’s candidate, has denied any involvement.

But one thing is clear: Okorocha and Ihedioha have been at daggers-drawn over issues relating to finances, et cetera.

The State House of Assembly which had surreptitiously shifted loyalty to Ihedioha, reversed all appointments made from March 11, and contracts awarded by Okorocha. These included appointments into all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), especially the April 5 inauguration of members of boards and parastatals.

Of all these, none is as dramatic as the indefinite suspension of all the 27 LGA chairmen, with the 645 councillors by the State House of Assembly, followed by a nod given to Ihedioha by the legislators to beam a searchlight onto the activities of Okorocha.

Borno

Right after taking oath of office, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, the preferred candidate of former governor Kashim Shettima, hit the ground running. On assumption of office, Zulum immediately became the ‘darling’ of civil servants after directing that pensions and gratuities of retirees are paid.

The retired workers were owed over N22 billion over the past eight years following a lengthy biometric exercise. This matter had constituted the major bone of contention between organised labour and the state government.

In a bid to restore the vehicular traffic of the ‘good old times’ between Borno and Adamawa states through the hitherto very popular Maiduguri-Bama-Gwoza-Michika-Yola short route, Prof. Zulum cruised to Gwoza to inspect the Limankara bridge linking which was bombed by Boko Haram, with a view to reconstructing it.

Zulum also perched on the popular Post Office, which is the most densely vehicular and human traffic location in Maiduguri, where he promised that the state government would construct flyovers.

To boost the morale of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in assisting the military in combating Boko Haram, Zulum raised their monthly allowances, a decision taken after he summoned a meeting of the state security.

Zulum, thereafter, held a closed-door meeting with the state’s traditional rulers led by the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin El-Kanemi.

Bauchi

Since his inauguration as governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, a member of the PDP who defeated an incumbent, did not waste much time before making key appointments, including Alhaji Mohammed Sabiu Baba as SSG, Alhaji Abubakar Kari, Chief of Staff and Alhaji Bashir Ya’u as Chief of Staff, Deputy Governor’s Office, among others.

In order to pave way for his appointees, Governor Mohammed approved the disengagement of all political office-holders in Bauchi State. The statement disclosed that all members of Boards of Parastatals, Extra-Ministerial Departments Directors-General, as well as local government Caretaker Committee chairmen, were all affected.

Past governor, Mohammed Abubakar, had earlier ordered the payment of some of the workers from Level 12 downwards while the others were left to wait due to paucity of funds. Governor Mohammed ordered the immediate payment of salaries for everybody. He, however, ordered that workers engaged by the past administration in the last one month should be exempted.

Governor Mohammed has since promised to probe the last government, and review laws and appointments made it.

Oyo

Since Governor Seyi Makinde was sworn-in on May 29, he embarked on some policies which continue to generate public reaction. A PDP member who also altered the calculations of former Governor Abiola Ajimobi, his first pronouncement at the venue of the inauguration was the dramatic donation of his salary of the next four years to the Teacher’s Pension Fund in the state.

The governor opened for public use the access bridge linking the state secretariat with the government house, which former Governor Abiola Ajimobi had closed for his personal use for the past eight years.

Makinde also sacked all chairmen in 33 local government and 35 Local Council Development Authorities in the state, and also proscribed the activities and operations of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, and reversed the appointments of 15 new permanent secretaries promoted by his predecessor.

Yobe

On the day Governor Mai Mala Buni took the oath of office, he announced the retention of the Secretary to the State Government Baba Malam Wali in acting capacity and also appointed his new Chief of Staff.

During his inauguration speech, he unveiled his plans to continue with the programmes of his predecessor in the areas of health, education and prompt payment of salaries. He also promised to revive dormant industries, and he also declared a state of emergency on primary and secondary education.

But the single most dramatic thing he did, which attracted much attention, was marrying the daughter of his predecessor a day after his swearing-in.

Kwara

After his inauguration, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq promised to run an open-door government with a different approach from what was. He is a product of ‘O To Ge’, a popular rebellion against the Saraki dynasty, which forced the ruling PDP out of power.

After his swearing-in on Wednesday, the governor met with party members and leaders, pledging an all-inclusive government. The following day, he performed his first official duty by holding a security council meeting with all the heads of security agencies in the state. Held behind closed doors, it was also attended by Emir of Ilorin Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the state police commissioner Mr Kayode Egbetokun, and others.

The governor also met with Kwara elders, representatives of civil servants, and others.

Adamawa

Like in Bauchi, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, a member of the PDP defeated an incumbent governor, Jibrilla Bindow of the APC. Also, he has taken so many decisions to assert his authority, quickly appointing a former commissioner, Engr Ahmad Bashir, as Secretary to the State Government, and also appointed a broadcaster, Solomon Kumangar, as Director of Press.

Besides several policy statements, he had suspended all last-minute appointments and recruitments made by his predecessor, in a broadcast.

Lagos

Shortly after he handed over to Babajide Sanwo-Olu several hours before May 29, former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode simply vanished from the political scene, and is said by insiders to be waiting for other things to happen in Abuja.

Sanwo-Olu on the other hand also seems to be minding his business, as there was no much reference to what his predecessor did. Instead, he has continued with unveiling policies and programmes he hopes to accomplish in the coming years. Sources say this disposition might not be unconnected with the influence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who makes things, politically, happen in Lagos.

Causing a stir on social media, Sanwo-Olu had without notice visited traffic-plagued Apapa last Thursday, assuring residents that plans were on the way to find a lasting solution to the gridlock in the area. He also stopped by at the Nigeria Ports Authority, and met with port operators.

Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya’s first week in office was full of public pronouncements, appointments and familiarization visits. He started by appointing key people in his cabinet, including five media aides. On his first Monday in office, he dissolved all the chairmen and members of boards of parastatals, and chief executive officers of departments and agencies.

Having won under the platform of the APC by leading an offensive against the PDP at all elective levels in the state, he also disengaged all political appointees of the past administration of Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo.

Yahaya also constituted a seven-member committee to recover government properties alleged to have been improperly disposed of by Dankwambo’s administration from March 10, 2019.

Nasarawa

Governor Abdullahi Sule, who also won based on the support of former Governor Tank Al-Makura under the platform of APC, had ab initio boasted that, “I want to hit the ground running and the best way to do it is to appoint competent people whether politicians or not to move Nasarawa State to the next level.”

Just before he was sworn-in, the private sector personality-turned-public-sector-manager said he wanted to provide enabling environment for industrialization.

Similarly, in his inaugural speech, he pledged to establish a number of policies, and to finish what his predecessor began.

