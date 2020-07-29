Inside a virtual FEC meeting [video]

  1. Home
By Felix Onigbinde 

The Federal Executive Council comprises the entire cabinet of the government.

It meets weekly to decide the affairs of the country.

But Covid-19 has forced the meetings to go virtual.

What does a virtual FEC meeting look like?

