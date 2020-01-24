Insecurity: You’ve ran out of excuses, inter-faith forum tells Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

The Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP) has urged the Federal Government to immediately arrest and prosecute those responsible for the killings in Nigeria and that no explanation was tenable again as the government has exhausted her windows of excuses.

This is contained in the communique of the IDFP 3rd Annual General Assembly and Peace Conference, with the theme: “Interreligious Dialogue: Strengthening the Culture of Peace, Justice and Reconciliation”.

The jointly signed communique by the co-chairmen of the IDFP, Alhaji Ishaq Kunle Sanni and Bishop Sunday Onuaha and other leaders of the forum, was presented to newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

“Government must arrest and prosecute those responsible for the killings in Nigeria if there is still any leadership in this country. Government has exhausted her windows of excuses. As religious leaders, we may sound mild and conciliatory, it is necessary to sound a note of warning to the leaders of the nation. Things are not well with the nation. The government should avoid anything that will lead to anarchy in the nation,” the communique said.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The event attended by over 150 interreligious leaders mainly Muslims and Christians, was formally declared open by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, represented by Pastor Sheyi Malomo, the Chaplain, State House Chapel.

The event was also attended by the patrons, Dr. Samson Ayokunle President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, Sultan of Sokoto and President Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA); John Cardinal Onaiyekan Emeritus Catholic Archbishop of Abuja; Dr. Mathew Hassan Kukah, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese; Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II and Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Archdiocese among others.

According to the communique, the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and National Universities Commission (NUC) should run courses that promote peace and religious tolerance; the federal and state governments should introduce interfaith desk offices in Ministries.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App