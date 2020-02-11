Insecurity: Youths want FG to negotiate with bandits

ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Coalition For Peace and Development has ‎called on Federal Government to consider entering a peace accord with bandits across Northern region.

The youth said it would be proper if the federal government emulate governors of Zamfara, Sokoto and Katsina States in negotiating with the bandits for peace to return in the affected areas.

The group made their position known in a communique signed and issued by its National Secretary, Attahiru Adamu after a stakeholders meeting on security challenges affecting northern region and the nation at large.

The group also kicked against those calling for dismissal of the service chiefs, saying majority of those calling for the sack of Service Chiefs are not sincere because they failed to offer reasonable alternative to Mr. President on how to tackle issues of insecurity in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The group further commended the efforts of governors of Zamfara, Sokoto and Katsina States for their role in achieving effective resolutions by way of reconciliation and peace accord with bandits which led to reduction of security challenges confronting their states.

“Such actions have meritoriously brought a relative peace among people in different parts of their states. We call on the presidency to create an environment of synergy with these governors and put it on trial,” he said.

The group also frowned at Politicizing the issue of national security by some groups of political elite, describing it as serious threat to the country.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App