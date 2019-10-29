Insecurity: Wrong perception about Nigeria stalling external support

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government says wrong perception about Nigeria abroad is preventing the country from getting external support on security.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, told reporters in Abuja yesterday that “Some people have been trying to exploit our fault lines on matters of insecurity such as the farmers-herdsmen clashes. They make it as if it is Christians against Muslims, northerners against southerners and vice versa , creating wrong perceptions for the country in their sentiments driven narratives .

“It has militated against our attempt to get foreign assistance to tackle insecurity. The country has in different instances denied equipment from outside to fight insecurity based on this perception”.

