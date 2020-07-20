Insecurity will end when Nigerians want it to, says Buratai

Insecurity will end when Nigerians want it to end, he says.

Chief of Army Staff Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai reveals the secret to ending banditry, kidnapping and terrorism lies with Nigerians.

Join us on

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.