Insecurity: Why nobody is safe – Shehu of Borno

The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Elkanemi, has complained that Borno State is no longer safe following the recent attack on the convoy of Governor Babagana Zulum.

The governor’s convoy was Wednesday attacked by insurgents at Baga town in Kukawa Local Government Area of the state during a visit to the area.

Speaking during a Sallah homage to the governor at the Government House in Maiduguri, the shehu said: “Your Excellency, we are not happy about what happened in Baga, it is very unfortunate and a great pity.

“If the convoy of the whole chief security officer of the state will be attacked, then wallahi, nobody is safe, because he is the number one citizen of the state.

“If the convoy of such a highly placed person in the state will be attacked, I repeat, nobody is safe. The matter is getting worse, I urge everyone to raise our hands to seek Allah’s intervention.”

Governor Zulum thanked the shehu for the visit and assured him of government’s readiness to address the issues he raised.

Following the recent spate of attacks by Boko Haram in Borno State and the attack on the governor’s convoy, analysts and critical stakeholders have called for a re-jig of the country’s security architecture, including the removal of the nation’s service chiefs.

A former military administrator of Benue State, Col. Aminu Isa Kontagora (rtd), also urged the military to investigate the allegation of sabotage within the army structure by Governor Babagana Zulum.

Army spokesman, Col. Sagir Musa, said the army was already investigating the incident.

Similarly, an international terrorism and development consultant, Dr. Amaechi Nwokolo, also said the allegation of the governor should be seriously handled, adding that he raised a position that had always been emphasised by several people, and alleged sabotage within the military should not be taken lightly.

Meanwhile, the death toll from Thursday’s mortar attack in Maiduguri by Boko Haram has risen from two to six, the Borno Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, told newsmen in Maiduguri.

He said 27 persons were injured from the four mortar attacks on Gwange, Custom, and gidan Ayaba areas of the metropolis.

He said the victims included one female at Gwange and five others who were hit by the explosives in separate locations within the city.

The commissioner said following the incidents, the command, in collaboration with other security agencies, deployed 7,000 personnel to secure the metropolis.

“Those deployed are personnel from the Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD), Special Anti-Robbery Squad men with armoured vehicles and sniffer dogs, Civilian Joint Task Force, Hunters and the Rapid Response Squad to secure the outskirts of the city,” he said.

