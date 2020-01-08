Insecurity: We won’t keep quiet — CAN

ADVERTISEMENT

The Christian Association of Nigeria again yesterday challenged the Federal Government to wake up to its primary responsibility of protecting the lives and property of the people.

CAN President Samson Ayokunle, in a statement by his spokesman, Adebayo Oladeji, said the association was not doing the bidding of the terrorists by crying out for the freedom of Nigerians, especially Christians in the captivity of the Boko Haram terrorists.

He said as long as the unpleasant situations in the country remained the same, the leadership of the CAN would not keep quiet “since that is the only thing we can do aside from praying for the captives.”

He urged the government to free CAN members from their captors.

“These criminals are targeting the predominant Christian communities. Killing, maiming and abducting the people with or without any resistance from the security agencies is unprecedented. Let the government wake up to its responsibilities and see if we will not stop talking about its failure to protect our members.

“That is not politicisation of religion. The governor of Borno State is shouting that the soldiers are extorting money from the people instead of defending them. If the government has not been treating those criminals with kid gloves, let them publish names of their kingpins; of the terrorists, killer herdsmen and bandits in their custody and those who are being prosecution in the court of law for the world to see,” he said.

