Insecurity: Thousands to storm FCT as Adeboye hosts Holy Ghost Service

Thousands of Christian faithful from all over the world are expected to attend the 18th Special Holy Ghost Service to be hosted by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God,RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye in Abuja.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Monday, Assistant Regional Pastor, RCCG Region 10, Abuja, David Adewuyi said that the prayer meeting would “speak peace to Nigeria” as the theme ‘Peace, be still,’ was chosen to address the current challenges in the country. He said Adeboye would preside over the meeting.

He said, “We believe that the peace of the Lord will flow from the Federal Capital Territory to all parts of the country. We are using this opportunity to invite everyone all over the world to attend the 18th edition of the Special Holy Ghost service holding at the Redemption Camp, Km 30, Keffi-Abuja Expressway, between November 7-8,2019.”

According to him, righteousness was the antidote to the various problems besetting the country, adding that “right living can bring peace to the situation in the country.”

The Chairman, Abuja special Holy Ghost Service, Pastor Chinedu Ezekwesili, stressed that the nation needed peace, noting that “with Jesus in the boat, peace would soon be restored in our nation.”

He said “There is need to speak to the peace of this nation because we need to take Nigeria’s case to the spiritual because the spiritual controls the physical and we are coming here to call upon the God of peace to speak to the east, west, north and south.”

He added that “We will call on him to speak against Boko Haram, kidnapping, against people that steal in government. I can assure you that the theme for this year is glory ahead and God is saying peace be still am in control.”

