Insecurity: Tambuwal flags off e-registration of migrants in Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has flagged off the e-registration of foreign nationals residing in Sokoto state by the Nigeria Immigration Services.

The governor described the exercise as apt and very appropriate in view of the prevailing security situation in the state and some parts of the country.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Sa’idu Ubandoma, he regretted the alleged involvement of foreigners in criminal activities in the country.

He, however, called on migrants residing in the state to support the programme, saying it was for their own good and safety.

In his remarks, the Comptroller of Immigration in the state, Muhammad Hassan, explained that the exercise was geared towards enhancing our internal security.

According to him, the current insecurity in Nigeria was being engineered and sponsored from outside.

Hassan added that the exercise which was free of charge, noting that it would soon be extended to the 23 local government areas in the state.

He appealed to all those engaging the services of migrants to ensure that any migrant under their care were duly registered with the Service.

