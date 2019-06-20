Insecurity: Stop shopping for scapegoats to cover your failures, NDF tells Governors’ Forum

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Democratic Front,NDF, has warned the Nigerian Governors’ Forum against looking for scapegoats to cover their failures to tackle nagging insecurity in their respective states.

This statement came following the release of the Global Peace Index 2019 that places Nigeria at number 148 of the countries of the world surveyed.

ADVERTISEMENT

NDF said it has uncovered a plot by some state governors to exploit this report as basis to demand some unhealthy changes in the nation’s security architecture, in furtherance of their individual agenda.

Addressing newsmen on Wednesday, Dr Abdulkadir Bolaji, Secretary General of the forum noted that the statement became imperative following the move by state governors under the Nigerian Governors Forum to prevail on President Mhammadu Buhari to take steps that may be inimical to national interest while being favourable to state governors.

ADVERTISEMENT

NDF, therefore, urged President Buhari to question governors’ commitment to peace and security in their states.

“It is common knowledge that reports such as this are unable to factor in the most recent developments, like the progress a country has made in dealing with its security problems,” it claimed.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App