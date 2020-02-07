Insecurity: Stop living in denial, self-praise, PDP cautions Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to stop living in denial, self-praise and making jokes out of the deteriorated security situation in the country.

Reacting to Buhari’s statement that his administration was recording successes in ending insurgency, the PDP in a statement on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan berated President Buhari for attempting to award himself an “unearned pass mark.”

The party said the administration has failed to tackle acts of terrorism and violence, which it said has continued to worsen in the country under his watch.

“By resorting to self-praise, in the face of failure and escalated killings, President Buhari has exhibited a devastating betrayal of the fundamental responsibilities of his office and this further confirms that he is indeed not in touch with the reality on ground and as such has no solutions to offer.

“It is indeed inexcusable that instead of accepting failure, Mr. President, who recently confessed his surprise over the level of insecurity in our nation under his watch, is now resorting to self-praise spurred by his handlers to divert attention from the consensus by Nigerians and members of the international community that he had failed as Commander-in-Chief.

“The PDP described as scandalous and self indicting that President Buhari is claiming that his so-called ‘successes’ have restored the pride and honour of our nation, at the same time our country is becoming a pariah nation; listed as number three in world terrorism index while facing immigration bans and travel advisories from other nations of the world,” the party said.

